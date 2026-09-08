Why NZ should redraw council boundaries to match our connections to the landscape
By Shannon Davis, Lecturer in Landscape Planning, Lincoln University, New Zealand
Jacky Bowring, Professor in Landscape Architecture, Lincoln University, New Zealand
Marcus Robinson, Senior Tutor in Landscape Architecture, Lincoln University, New Zealand
Reshaping local boundaries based on river catchments would make for a more cohesive approach to all aspects of water management – and how communities really live.
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- Sunday, September 6, 2026