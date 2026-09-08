Galileo, Copernicus, Cleansky, IRIS² must work together to secure Europe’s place in the space race
By Audrey Rouyre, Enseignante-chercheuse en Management Stratégique, Montpellier Business School, Montpellier Business School; European Academy of Management (EURAM)
Anne-Sophie Fernandez, Professeur des Universités, Université de Montpellier; European Academy of Management (EURAM)
Europe’s leading aerospace industry players have no choice but to work hand in hand to further its space missions and develop critical infrastructure for security and climate protection.
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- Sunday, September 6, 2026