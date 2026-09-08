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Africa gets only 23% of the climate finance it needs – and pays too much for it

By Carlos Lopes, Professor at the Nelson Mandela School of Public Governance, University of Cape Town
African countries have committed themselves to cutting greenhouse gas emissions and protecting their people from the worsening effects of climate change. These commitments form part of the Paris Agreement, an international climate treaty adopted in 2015 in which countries agreed to take steps to limit global warming.

Doing this requires billions of dollars in climate finance for clean energy and for making agriculture,…The Conversation


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