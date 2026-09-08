Discovery of ancient DNA from antelope fossils in South Africa opens a new window on the past
By Deon de Jager, Researcher in ancient DNA, University of Copenhagen
Eline Lorenzen, Professor of Molecular Natural History, University of Copenhagen
Over the past 50,000 years, many of the world’s large mammals have gone extinct. Until recent decades, all we knew about them came from fossils. Now, analysis of ancient DNA is adding to the picture.
Ancient DNA is damaged and degraded genetic material often obtained from fossils thousands of years old. It’s giving scientists insights into hidden species diversity and the way populations expanded and contracted, based on changes in genetic diversity across time.
These ancient DNA studies have in large part been carried out in cold regions at northern latitudes, where low…
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- Sunday, September 6, 2026