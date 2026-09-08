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Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
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Human Rights Observatory

What does folklore have to say? It helps uncover untold facets of Indigenous stories overlooked for generations

By Sanjib Chaudhary
I never thought of documenting the Indigenous Tharu folklore until my grandmother left this world. Now she is no more with us, I yearn for those priceless words of wisdom.


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