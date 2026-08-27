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Politics with Michelle Grattan: Andrew Charlton’s warning on data centres’ impact on power bills

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Speaking before the National Cabinet meeting ended, the cabinet secretary warned household bills are likely to rise if data centres are powered by coal or gas.The Conversation


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