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From GST to gambling to gun buybacks, Australia’s federation isn’t working

By Tracy Beck Fenwick, Director of the Australian Centre for Federalism and Associate Professor of Politics, Australian National University
Australia was built on the idea that states should compete against each other – but they’re not, and that’s failing us all.The Conversation


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