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Human Rights Observatory

China: Decade of Impunity for Crimes Against Uyghurs

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A Uyghur man outside of the Id Kah Mosque in Kashgar city in northwestern China's Xinjiang region, July 13, 2023. © 2023 Pedro Pardo/AFP via Getty Images (New York) – The Chinese government’s decade-long severe repression against Uyghurs and other Turkic Muslims, amounting to crimes against humanity, deserves a stronger response from the international community, Human Rights Watch said today. Ten years after the Chinese Communist Party sharply escalated abuses against Uyghurs in the far western Xinjiang region, the crackdown on rights remains severe.…


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