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From Frank-N-Furter to Pennywise, Tim Curry was a master shapeshifter who could terrify and delight

By Marcus Harmes, Professor in Pathways Education, University of Southern Queensland
Best known for his role in the Rocky Horror Show, Curry’s career of more than five decades was defined by extraordinary range and theatricality.The Conversation


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