Hantavirus exposure among wildlife farmers in Vietnam: A warning for Southeast Asia
By Ha Thi Thanh Nguyen, PhD Fellow, Uppsala University; CGIAR
Hung Nguyen-Viet, Regional Director, ILRI Asia, International Livestock Research Institute
Jiaxin Ling, Docent, researcher, Uppsala University
Steven Lam, Assistant Professor, Health Sciences, Wilfrid Laurier University; CGIAR
Wildlife farming is common in Vietnam, where people breed and trade wild animals for pets, food, and traditional medicine.
By 2021, the country had around 6,744 wildlife farms housing 1.8 million animals across 371 species.
Although these farms support many families, they also bring people into close contact with wild animals. This creates opportunities for zoonotic diseases to spill over into humans.
A recent outbreak highlights the potential danger. The…
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- Wednesday, August 26, 2026