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Tina Arena: Unravel Me reveals the artist behind the accolades, and the challenges she’s surmounted

By Liz Giuffre, Associate Professor in Media, University of Technology Sydney
The new documentary Tina Arena: Unravel Me celebrates the groundbreaking Australian performer’s 50 year career and gives an insight into the person behind the music, awards and accolades including an Order of Australia, the French National Order of Merit and the National Portrait Gallery’s commission by Georges Antoni titled Tina, 2025.

Directed by Adrian Russell Wills and written and produced by Jessica Carrera, the documentary interweaves contemporary interviews with Arena and her friends, family, colleagues and peers, with home video, archival footage and high profile moments.


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