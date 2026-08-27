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Meta settles landmark US lawsuit for nearly $18bn and agrees to change Facebook and Instagram

By Rob Nicholls, Senior Research Associate in Media and Communications, University of Sydney
Tech giant Meta will pay up to roughly US$18 billion, plus make major design changes to Facebook and Instagram, as part of a settlement it has agreed to in its most recent lawsuit.

Filed…The Conversation


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