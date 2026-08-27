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Human Rights Observatory

The threat of nuclear weapons is greater than ever. Here’s how international law can help

By Gareth Evans, Distinguished Honorary Professor, Australian National University
The outlook for nuclear arms control is desolate in all three of its dimensions – risk reduction, non-proliferation and outright elimination. The important agreements of the past are dead or on life support. And the recent behaviour of the actors that matter most – the United States, Russia and China – has fed concerns things can only get worse.

The nine nuclear-armed states possess between them more than 12,200 nuclear warheads, with a combined destructive capacity of more than 145,000 Hiroshima bombs. Some 9,000 of these are militarily active or deployed.

Alarmingly,…The Conversation


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