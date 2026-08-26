Australia’s lizards and snakes are in far more trouble than we thought. It’s time to act
By Jules Farquhar, Senior Research Officer, Monash University
Chris J Jolly, Postdoctoral Research Fellow in behavioural ecology and evolution, Macquarie University
Conrad Hoskin, Professor, College of Science & Engineering, James Cook University
David Chapple, Professor in Ecology and Conservation, Monash University
Margaret Haines, Research Fellow, School of Biological Sciences, Monash University
Australia is famous for its lizards and snakes. But we found at least 127 species are threatened – almost twice as many as previously thought.
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- Wednesday, August 26, 2026