School phone bans are working in Toronto elementary schools — and failing in high schools
By Sachin Maharaj, Assistant Professor of Educational Leadership, Policy and Program Evaluation, Faculty of Education, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
John Ranellucci, Associate Professor; Vice-Dean of Research and Professional Development, Faculty of Education, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Results of a teacher survey suggest high schools would be better off adopting bell-to-bell restrictions with consistent phone storage protocols.
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- Wednesday, August 26, 2026