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Human Rights Observatory

Cuba: More than 27,000 of solidarity letters reach Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara

By Amnesty International
Following the symbolic delivery of more than 27,000 letters of solidarity to Cuban artist and activist Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara in private event at El Espacio 23 in Miami, Amnesty International said:  “Today, thousands of messages of solidarity finally reached Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara in person. Each letter is a reminder that, even when the Cuban authorities […] The post Cuba: More than 27,000 of solidarity letters reach Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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