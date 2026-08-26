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USA: Meta’s $18 billion settlement should be a turning point that leads to sweeping social media reforms to protect children online

By Amnesty International
Responding to reports that Meta has reached a settlement of approximately $18 billion, with 47 US states and committed to specific safety-oriented design changes on its social media apps over claims that its platforms caused harms to children, Amnesty International USA’s Deputy Director of Research, Justin Mazzola, said:   “The settlement is a turning point not […] The post USA: Meta’s $18 billion settlement should be a turning point that leads to sweeping social media reforms to protect children online  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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