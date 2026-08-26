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Human Rights Observatory

Haiti: Justice and protection urgently needed following deadly armed gang attack in Kenscoff

By Amnesty International
Amnesty International condemns the massacre that took place during the night of 23–24 August in Kenscoff, near Port-au-Prince. At least 47 people were killed and 22 injured, according to the United Nations, while dozens of people were reportedly abducted. Those attacked reportedly included people displaced by violence who had sought refuge in a church. “Sadly, […] The post Haiti: Justice and protection urgently needed following deadly armed gang attack in Kenscoff appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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