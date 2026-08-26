Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How Osman Kavala’s treatment became emblematic of the dire human rights situation in Türkiye

By Amnesty International
This week the Grand Chamber of the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) delivered a landmark judgment in the case of prominent Turkish human rights defender, Osman Kavala.  It denounced the bad faith of Türkiye’s authorities, and ruled that Kavala has been unlawfully imprisoned for almost nine years based on a politically motivated trial. Consequently, the court […] The post How Osman Kavala’s treatment became emblematic of the dire human rights situation in Türkiye appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why French officials placed a Muslim war memorial in the intellectual heart of Paris in the 20th century
~ Crocodiles as prison guards: Israeli moat plan dehumanizes Palestinian prisoners
~ I’m part of the team writing the next bible of psychiatry – for the first time, the DSM will use biology to understand mental disorders
~ Tiny house villages are increasingly responding to the homeless crisis in America’s fast-growing cities
~ Why Trump’s plan to rescind the Roadless Rule protecting national forests will struggle in court
~ Disappearing lakes, old photos and AI are helping scientists map Arctic permafrost thaw in near-real time
~ Dolly Parton’s philanthropic Imagination Library had a proven effect in Australia, and around the world
~ Europe recycles just 12% of the materials it uses. Here’s how training can accelerate the transition to a circular economy
~ What has the return-to-office movement taught us? People, not technology help companies get ahead
~ What happens to your body when you eat more pulses? Five effects you need to know
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter