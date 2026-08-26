Ghana’s businesses don’t always need costly tech. How to build on what’s already been done
By Yaw Agyabeng-Mensah, Lecturer in Project Management, Macquarie University
Charles Baah, Research Fellow, Charles Darwin University
Ebenezer Affum, Assistant researcher, University of Bristol, University of Bristol
Across Africa, governments are promoting industrialisation while encouraging businesses to reduce waste and keep materials in use for longer. Many manufacturers, however, especially the smaller ones, can’t afford the advanced technologies often associated with greener…
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- Wednesday, August 26, 2026