It’s not just rough sleeping – Andy Burnham’s housing plans need to include the ‘hidden homeless’
By Steve Iafrati, Assistant Professor in Social/Public Policy, University of Nottingham
Alastair Munro, Teaching Associate in Human Geography, University of Nottingham
Nick Clare, Associate Professor, Department of Geography, University of Nottingham
Andy Burnham has placed housing inequality, council house building and eradicating rough sleeping at the top of his priority list as prime minister. He has now announced plans to get rough sleepers in England into accommodation by Christmas.
While this is a worthy goal, homelessness is not just…
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- Wednesday, August 26, 2026