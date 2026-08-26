Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Our obsession with ‘maxxing’ every aspect of our lives could actually be stressing us out

By Jennifer Donnelly, Doctoral Researcher, Meditation-based Interventions in Clinical Settings, Centre of Positive Health Sciences, RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences
If you want to improve yourself, your health or your lifestyle, you need to do it to the “maxx” – according to social media, at least.

If you want to better your appearance, you need to try “looksmaxxing”. If you want to fix your diet and look after your gut, you should be “fibremaxxing”. And if you want to improve your social skills and be more charming, you really ought to be “personality-maxxing”.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why French officials placed a Muslim war memorial in the intellectual heart of Paris in the 20th century
~ Crocodiles as prison guards: Israeli moat plan dehumanizes Palestinian prisoners
~ I’m part of the team writing the next bible of psychiatry – for the first time, the DSM will use biology to understand mental disorders
~ Tiny house villages are increasingly responding to the homeless crisis in America’s fast-growing cities
~ Why Trump’s plan to rescind the Roadless Rule protecting national forests will struggle in court
~ Disappearing lakes, old photos and AI are helping scientists map Arctic permafrost thaw in near-real time
~ Dolly Parton’s philanthropic Imagination Library had a proven effect in Australia, and around the world
~ Europe recycles just 12% of the materials it uses. Here’s how training can accelerate the transition to a circular economy
~ What has the return-to-office movement taught us? People, not technology help companies get ahead
~ What happens to your body when you eat more pulses? Five effects you need to know
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter