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The Bayeux tapestry’s lesser-known tale of bromance: William and Harold were friends before they were enemies

By Catherine Clarke, Professor in the History of People, Place and Community, School of Advanced Study, University of London
They weren’t always enemies. Before William of Normandy and Harold Godwinson were deadly adversaries on the battlefield at Hastings in 1066, vying for the throne of England, they were comrades and brothers in arms.

It’s a tragic journey from unlikely allies to mortal enemies. And it’s one of the lesser-known stories in the Bayeux tapestry, which opens for viewing at the British Museum in London this September.

As a medieval historian, I’ve seen the tapestry several times in Bayeux, and…The Conversation


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