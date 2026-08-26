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How Aliens became the rare sequel that was as good as – or better than – the original

By Nathan Abrams, Professor of Film Studies, Bangor University
Forty years on, James Cameron’s transformation of Ridley Scott’s horror classic remains a masterclass in how to make a sequel.The Conversation


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