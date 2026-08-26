Nepal-Tibet floods: when disaster strikes before communities recover from previous climate extremes, crisis escalates
By Taha Rezaei, Postdoctoral Researcher, Environment and Civil Engineering, University of Exeter
Mark Maslin, Professor of Earth System Science, UCL
Major flash floods on the Nepal-Tibet border have destroyed homes, roads, bridges and local hydropower projects. The flooding of the Bhote Koshi river is affecting 50,000 residents. More than 380 tourists are missing. At least 95 people have already died.
This region of the Himalayas had not yet recovered from the Bhote Koshi flooding in 2025 that killed nine people as it washed away a “friendship bridge” linking…
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- Wednesday, August 26, 2026