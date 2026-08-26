Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nepal-Tibet floods: when disaster strikes before communities recover from previous climate extremes, crisis escalates

By Taha Rezaei, Postdoctoral Researcher, Environment and Civil Engineering, University of Exeter
Mark Maslin, Professor of Earth System Science, UCL
Major flash floods on the Nepal-Tibet border have destroyed homes, roads, bridges and local hydropower projects. The flooding of the Bhote Koshi river is affecting 50,000 residents. More than 380 tourists are missing. At least 95 people have already died.

This region of the Himalayas had not yet recovered from the Bhote Koshi flooding in 2025 that killed nine people as it washed away a “friendship bridge” linking…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why French officials placed a Muslim war memorial in the intellectual heart of Paris in the 20th century
~ Crocodiles as prison guards: Israeli moat plan dehumanizes Palestinian prisoners
~ I’m part of the team writing the next bible of psychiatry – for the first time, the DSM will use biology to understand mental disorders
~ Tiny house villages are increasingly responding to the homeless crisis in America’s fast-growing cities
~ Why Trump’s plan to rescind the Roadless Rule protecting national forests will struggle in court
~ Disappearing lakes, old photos and AI are helping scientists map Arctic permafrost thaw in near-real time
~ Dolly Parton’s philanthropic Imagination Library had a proven effect in Australia, and around the world
~ Europe recycles just 12% of the materials it uses. Here’s how training can accelerate the transition to a circular economy
~ What has the return-to-office movement taught us? People, not technology help companies get ahead
~ What happens to your body when you eat more pulses? Five effects you need to know
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter