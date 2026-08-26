We discovered rare dinosaur tracks from the Coniacian age near Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia
By Guy Plint, Professor Emeritus, Earth Sciences, Western University
Charles Helm, Research Associate, African Centre for Coastal Palaeoscience, Nelson Mandela University
Imagine the Western Plains of North America, from Texas to Alaska, submerged under a broad, shallow seaway. To the west lay the ancestral Rocky Mountains. To the east were low-lying plains traversed by large, sluggish rivers.
This was the landscape of North America in the mid-Cretaceous period — a geological age with a time span of 105 to 75 million years ago — when the global sea level was around 100 metres higher than it is now.
A high concentration of atmospheric carbon dioxide, due to massive…
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- Wednesday, August 26, 2026