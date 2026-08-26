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Virgin to run trains through the Channel Tunnel – passengers will have a choice

By Marcus Mayers, Visiting Research Fellow, Intelligent Mobility, Manchester Metropolitan University
Britain’s rail regulator has given Virgin Trains approval to access HS1, the high-speed railway between St Pancras and the Channel Tunnel. This is another step towards Virgin running trains to Paris, Brussels and Amsterdam from 2030.

Virgin proposes to start services to Paris initially, with Brussels and Amsterdam to follow, eventually reaching around 20 daily return services.

The company now enters a very different market. Rail is already the established choice over flying between London and Paris.…The Conversation


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