Crocodiles as prison guards: Israeli moat plan dehumanizes Palestinian prisoners
By Irus Braverman, SUNY Distinguished & Dr. Teresa A. Miller Professor of Law, Adjunct Professor of Geography, and Research Professor at the Department of Environment & Sustainability, University at Buffalo
A court injunction has slowed plans to build a crocodile moat at a facility holding Palestinian prisoners. But Israeli government hard-liners are pushing ahead.
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- Wednesday, August 26, 2026