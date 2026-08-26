Tiny house villages are increasingly responding to the homeless crisis in America’s fast-growing cities
By Yetimoni Kpeebi, Ph.D. Student in Geography, University of North Carolina – Charlotte
Brandon Marc Finn, Research Scientist at the School for Environment and Sustainability, University of Michigan
As economic and demographic growth increasingly coexists with poverty and homelessness, resident-led alternatives to housing are supporting communities left behind.
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- Wednesday, August 26, 2026