Disappearing lakes, old photos and AI are helping scientists map Arctic permafrost thaw in near-real time
By Anna Liljedahl, Affiliated Professor in Arctic Hydrology, University of Alaska Anchorage
Ingmar Nitze, Postdoctoral Research in Polar Geoscience, Alfred Wegener Institute Helmholtz Centre for Polar and Marine Research
The abrupt disappearance of a lake is one clear sign that the ice below is melting, and a clue to wider permafrost changes.
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- Wednesday, August 26, 2026