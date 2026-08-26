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Human Rights Observatory

ICRC Vice President: Arms Trade Treaty must be translated into action

Speech given by Jürg Lauber, Vice President of the International Committee of the Red Cross, at the 12th Conference of States Parties - Arms Trade Treaty, 24 August 2026, Geneva


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© International Committee of the Red Cross -
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