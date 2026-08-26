Europe recycles just 12% of the materials it uses. Here’s how training can accelerate the transition to a circular economy
By Marina Schmitz, Researcher/External Lecturer, IEDC-Bled School of Management; European Academy of Management (EURAM)
Mirjana Matešić, Researcher, IEDC-Bled School of Management
Mislav Ante Omazić, President of the Management Board and acting Dean, IEDC-Bled School of Management
A new project offers free learning materials for boosting the circular economy by rethinking processes for recycling waste or reconditioning clothing and vehicles and navigating policy U-turns.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, August 26, 2026