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What has the return-to-office movement taught us? People, not technology help companies get ahead

By Dr Dino Dogan, Strategic Management expert and former Dean of Luxembourg School of Business, European Academy of Management (EURAM)
Bringing employees back to work in person and smart office-based people management drives companies forward and is conducive to engineering change. Here’s how.The Conversation


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