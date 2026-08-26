Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

With delight and schadenfreude, Ash Flanders’ Commentary skewers the male artistic genius

By Catherine Campbell, Lecturer, Performing Arts, Adelaide University
Commentary, the new play now on at State Theatre Company South Australia, is an acerbic flaying of public and private personasThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ In Cameroon, before the scroll, there was the dance floor
~ The PM has ruled out changing WA’s GST deal. But there’s another option to consider
~ Early action and respect for IHL can prevent acute food insecurity in armed conflict
~ Left-handed people tend to be left-leaning voters
~ The real reasons you procrastinate – and how to stop, according to science
~ The brain isn’t hardwired to read – here’s how we pull it off and why some are better at it than others
~ How much sleep do I need? Why you can forget the eight-hour sleep rule
~ China: Maximum sentence for artist Gao Zhen is an assault on artistic freedom
~ Russia’s volunteer soldiers may face tougher job prospects after returning from Ukraine: study
~ View from The Hill: Pragmatism holds Albanese to bad GST carve up, but Productivity Commission remains burr under saddle
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter