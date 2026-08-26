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The PM has ruled out changing WA’s GST deal. But there’s another option to consider

By Chris Murphy, Visiting Fellow, Economics (modelling), Australian National University
The current deal costs Australians billions more than it should if we were fairly sharing money around the country. It’s not too late to have your say.The Conversation


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