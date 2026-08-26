Historic sulphur emissions the likely cause of damage to Murujuga rock art: new research
By Ben Mullins, Professor, School of Population Health, Curtin University
Belinda Churnside, Director, Murujuga Aboriginal Corporation Board, Indigenous Knowledge
Katy Evans, Professor, Curtin Frontier Institute for Geoscience Solutions, School of Earth and Planetary Sciences, Curtin University
Nicola Armstrong, Professor of Statistics and Data Science, Curtin University
Murujuga has been cared for by Ngarda-Ngarli for more than 50,000 years. We’re studying how the extraordinary rock art it contains can be protected in the future.
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- Tuesday, August 25, 2026