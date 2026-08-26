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Human Rights Observatory

Nursing students are rejecting careers in aged care. A staffing crisis is coming

By Samantha Heath, Senior Lecturer in Nursing , University of Waikato
Nursing students often opt out of aged care after their work placement. No amount of downstream reform will undo that first impression of an under-resourced sector.The Conversation


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