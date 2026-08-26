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The Airport Chaplain: SBS’s global Netflix debut is heartfelt TV that will blow you away

By Alexa Scarlata, Lecturer, Digital Communication, RMIT University
The new drama starring Hugo Weaving and Shabana Azeez finds humour and humanity in one of the most chaotic places.The Conversation


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