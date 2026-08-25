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Human Rights Observatory

The ‘robot Olympics’ were spectacular – but will this technology end up helping humans?

By Jonathan Roberts, Professor in Robotics, Queensland University of Technology
Getting a robot to run 100m faster than Usain Bolt is impressive. But how about a humanoid that can make you a cup of tea in your own kitchen?The Conversation


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