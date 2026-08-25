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Human Rights Observatory

Mayotte's Future Depends on Education, Not More Restrictions on Migrant Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Children walk past modular classrooms built after Cyclone Chido, at the nursery and elementary school of Majicavo-Lamir village on the French overseas territory of Mayotte, on August 18, 2025. © 2025 Marine Gachet/AFP via Getty Images Students return to school this week in France’s overseas department of Mayotte. For most, the start of the academic year is a return to overcrowded schools that are often ill-equipped to meet their basic needs, and an education system that continues to fail thousands of children.A devastating cyclone in December 2024 worsened already…


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