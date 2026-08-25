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Human Rights Observatory

Lunchbox labour is back — here’s how Canada’s new school food program can grow

By Jennifer Black, Associate Professor of Food, Nutrition and Health, University of British Columbia
Rachel Engler-Stringer, Professor, Department of Community Health and Epidemiology, University of Saskatchewan
The grind of packing school lunches is returning for many families this fall. Ensuring children’s access to nutritious food at school is a daily act of care that fuels their learning, nutritional well-being and sense of connection.

But this essential work takes a toll on caregivers and family…The Conversation


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