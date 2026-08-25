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Human Rights Observatory

Israel is cementing its control over the West Bank and East Jerusalem while the world is distracted

By Martin Kear, Lecturer, Department of Government and International Relations, University of Sydney
With the world’s attention focused on the ongoing US-Iran conflict and the delicate negotiations over the fate of Gaza, it’s easy to overlook what’s happening in the other occupied Palestinian territories.

In recent days, the Israeli government has given final approval to a plan to build a new settlement in an area of the West…The Conversation


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