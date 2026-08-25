A new saliva test for endometriosis is in trials. What this and other new endo tests mean for you
By Mathew Leonardi, Associate Professor, Gynaecological Surgeon and Sonologist, McMaster University; Adelaide University
Narges Kalani, Clinical Research Assistant, Departments of Obstetrics and Gynecology, and Oncology, McMaster University
Could new tests shorten the long road to an endometriosis diagnosis? The promise is compelling, but the evidence is not there yet.
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- Tuesday, August 25, 2026