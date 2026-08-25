Ceuta crisis: anti-migrant ‘invasion’ rhetoric threatens Europe’s food supply and economy
By Diana Tung, Postdoctoral Researcher, FOODCIRCUITS, Universitat de Barcelona
Seth M. Holmes, ICREA Researcher, Department of Social Anthropology, Hub for Global Social Medicine, University of Barcelona, Universitat de Barcelona; ICREA; University of California, Berkeley
In August 2026, a deep humanitarian crisis unfolded in Ceuta, a small Spanish enclave situated on Morocco’s northern coast. Around 72,000 people entered from Morocco over the course of two days. More than 100 drowned trying to cross into Spanish territory.
The vast majority of migrants soon returned to Morocco, but at present, as…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, August 25, 2026