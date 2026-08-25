Young Canadians aren’t drifting toward conservative and far-right parties
By Bradley Wood-MacLean, PhD Student, Political Science, University of Toronto
Semra Sevi, Assistant Professor, Department of Political Science, University of Toronto, University of Toronto
The bigger movement in the data over the past quarter-century is at the other end of the age spectrum: A reliable base of older Conservative Party voters is largely gone.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, August 25, 2026