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Human Rights Observatory

Algorithms are choosing who sees what political ads. NZ urgently needs transparency

By Katherine Jensen, Professional Teaching Fellow, Business School, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
A recent RNZ analysis of political advertising on Facebook and Instagram revealed an intriguing pattern in who was seeing the ads.

Of more than 500 ads National ran this year, 92 were seen only by men, attracting up to 3.9 million views and costing as much as $21,000. Only one was seen solely by women – for a single day, at a cost of less than $100 – and the party says it didn’t place it.

ACT showed a similar tilt, with 14 ads seen only by men and…The Conversation


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