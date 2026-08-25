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Human Rights Observatory

How much sleep do I need? Why you can forget the eight-hour rule

By Derk-Jan Dijk, Professor of Sleep and Physiology and Director of Surrey Sleep Research Centre, University of Surrey
Anne Skeldon, Professor of Mathematics, Head of School, School of Mathematics & Physics, University of Surrey
For decades, the answer to “how much sleep does an adult need?” has been simple: eight hours. The idea dates back to the mid-19th century when the notion of eight hours of work, eight for recreation and eight for sleep first took hold.

But growing evidence suggests that eight hours may not be the ideal amount of sleep for everyone, as a new narrative reviewThe Conversation


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