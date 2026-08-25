Syringe litter did not increase after a needle exchange ban was overturned in Pueblo, Colorado, but health services suffered
By Pranav Padmanabhan, Professional Research Assistant, University of Colorado Anschutz
Katherine LeMasters, Assistant Professor of Medicine, University of Colorado Boulder
Paul Christine, Assistant Professor of Medicine, University of Colorado Anschutz
The City Council of Pueblo, Colorado, voted to ban the distribution of syringes through syringe service programs starting in May 2024.
Also called needle exchanges, these programs are run by community organizations that provide healthcare services. The impetus for the ban, as council members noted, was syringe litter in public spaces.
Three weeks after the…
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- Tuesday, August 25, 2026