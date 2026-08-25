Relentless heat and drought take a toll on herders’ physical and mental health, in Kenya and the US
By Anne Pisor, Assistant Professor of Anthropology and Demography, Penn State
Bonface Osindi, Data Scientist in the College of Veterinary Medicine, Global Health-Kenya, Washington State University
If being outside in the heat for even a few minutes felt miserable this summer, imagine what it’s like for herders who are always out walking with their livestock and rarely get a break.
“We have never experienced such hot days,” a woman herder in northern Kenya told our research team in 2024. “It is difficult to [do things] outside [with] the high temperatures.”
Her experience is echoed by herders in both the U.S. and Kenya, where we study health and climate. Our team’s recent data from Kenya suggests…
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- Tuesday, August 25, 2026