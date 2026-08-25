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Human Rights Observatory

From flames to haze, wildfire smoke transforms as it travels, and it can harm your health in different ways

By Michael A. Robinson, Research Scientist in Atmospheric Chemistry, University of Colorado Boulder
As wildfire smoke plumes travel thousands of miles, sunlight and atmospheric chemistry bleach their color, strip away their campfire aroma and add them to the mix of urban smog.

Smoky skies plagued the East Coast and Midwest again in summer 2026, as wildfires hundreds of miles away forced people to cancel…The Conversation


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